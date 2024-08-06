A Summerslam rematch will be going down on the next weekly episode of WWE Raw where the Intercontinental Championship will be on the line. This one is going to be contested in a stipulated capacity with the champion Bron Breakker defending against Sami Zayn.

On the latest episode of WWE Raw, Sami Zayn was seen in an upset condition after losing the IC title to Breakker at Summerslam. In this backstage segment, Jey Uso attempted to cheer him up by suggesting that a title rematch should be coming his way.

It was then that Zayn revealed that he had already gone to WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and got himself the rematch for next week. A match graphic was further shown to promote the coming edition of WWE’s flagship show which further noted that this will be a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

Bash In Berlin 2024: World Title Match Confirmed For International WWE PLE

Back in April at Wrestlemania, Sami Zayn defeated Gunther to win the Intercontinental Championship by ending the longest title reign with the belt. Then on last Saturday’s SummerSlam PLE, Breakker won the IC title from Zayn in what marked a dominant win via two spears around just five minutes’ time.

In another match booked for next week’s WWE Raw, Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane) will be taking on Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler to determine the next number-one contenders for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Damage CTRL’s SKY, Sane, and Dakota Kai continued their ongoing feud with the trio of Sonya Deville, Stark, and Baszler by featuring in a brawl, last night. Later, the latter trio took out Dakota Kai in a backstage brawl and injured her knee. As a result, Kai couldn’t compete in her match against Sonya Deville. Rather, SKY participated in it and picked up the win.

Natalya Neidhart’s Return Status After Re-Signing With WWE In 2024

WWE Raw August 12 episode match card

WWE Raw August 12 episode will take place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The currently confirmed match card for the weekly show goes as follows,

– Two-out-of-three falls match for WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sami Zayn

– Number-one Contender’s Match for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane with Dakota Kai) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark with Sonya Deville