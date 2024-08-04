Proving the speculations true, the original Tribal Chief of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns returned to the WWE at Summerslam 2024 and he’s gone right after the self-proclaimed leader of the faction, Solo Sikoa. As a result, Solo ended up losing the main event of the WWE PLE despite having the numbers advantage by his side in the form of Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu.

The main event of Summerslam 2024 was a Bloodline Rules match for the Undisputed WWE Championship where Cody Rhodes (c) defeated Solo Sikoa to retain. Utilizing the no-DQ capacity of the contest, Roman Reigns came out and took out Solo with a Superman Punch followed by a Spear to thereby allow Rhodes to secure the win.

During the press conference after SummerSlam 2024, Cody Rhodes commented and essentially mentioned that The Bloodline Rules match is his gimmick match at this point since he has won both of them that took place on the WWE programming, so far.

Moving in the conversation, he directed his attention to Roman Reigns and admitted that a rematch between the two must happen given the returnee is yet to receive the entitled rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship,

“Roman Reigns, certainly, he’s entitled to a rematch, because he held the title for so long. That match, it has to happen.”

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania XL Night Two

Back at Wrestlemania XL in April, Cody Rhodes did the unthinkable in the main event Night Two as he pinned the former champion and put an end to the title reign that lasted for 1316 days. With that, the Island of Relevancy on Smackdown came to an end.

Heading into Summerslam, WrestleVotes reported that Roman Reigns was about to return at the PLE and that he might prevent Solo from becoming the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief,

“With the impending return of Roman Reigns, sources state one of the discussed ideas is focused around Reigns claiming to be ‘The Original Tribal Chief’ in response to the last few months of Solo Sikoa’s proclamations.”

There’s no update if Cody Rhodes is planning to put his WWE title on the line against his former rival in the near future now that he’s back to move into a pre-planned feud against Solo Sikoa on the blue brand.