Ronda Rousey has long been gone from the WWE and going by her admissions in recent interviews, she’s not interested in making a future comeback unless something changes drastically. Her final match took place against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023 where she willingly put over her MMA buddy in a lackluster match before leaving the company where she wasn’t happy at all.

The unhappiness mainly boiled down to a failed stint following the 2022 return at the women’s Royal Rumble match. WWE was unable to hand over some credible opponents for a protected superstar like Ronda Rousey. One of the notable feuds and matches from the latter’s second WWE run came against Liv Morgan who also appears to be her current favorite WWE Superstar.

Ronda Rousey recently spoke about working with Liv Morgan on Smackdown during a gaming livestream on YouTube. It was revealed through her comments that she just “loves” the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion, about whom she also wrote extensively in her book. The former WWE and UFC star power added that Morgan has become her “freaking favorite”, although WWE was unable to properly handle their storyline.

“I could come back some other time and — no, listen guys, I’m not wrestling anymore.” Ronda Rousey said. “Let’s be honest. I love Liv (Morgan). She’s like my freaking favorite. You guys read my book. There’s a lot of talking about how amazing she is in there, and how they did us dirty during our run but you know, that’s neither here nor there.” (quotes courtesy POST Wrestling)

Liv Morgan once defeated Ronda Rousey on two consecutive occasions

Back in the summer of 2022, Liv Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to defeat Ronda Rousey, winning her first singles title at the Money in the Bank PLE, itself. Later, Morgan also became the only woman in WWE to defeat Rousey twice in a singles match. They later feuded over the Women’s Tag Team Titles in 2023.

Moving on in the conversation, Ronda Rousey shed some positive light on returning to the WWE as she seemed keen on teaming up again with Shayna Baszler. With Triple H taking over the creative aspect of the WWE, things have been better in the company, per her thoughts. Hence, she might consider experiencing this new environment after welcoming her second baby with her husband Travis Browney.