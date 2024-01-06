Royal Rumble 2024: Multi-Time Women’s Champion Eyeing Return At WWE PLE?

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Royal Rumble 2024: Multi-Time Women’s Champion Eyeing Return At WWE PLE?

All

WWE

Royal Rumble 2024: Multi-Time Women’s Champion Eyeing Return At WWE PLE?

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 6, 2024 at 2:36 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: Multi-Time Women’s Champion Eyeing Return At WWE PLE?

From barely a valet on NXT, Alexa Bliss went on to become one of the most trusted shoulders of the WWE Women’s Division when Vince McMahon was in charge of the creative team. There was a time when Miss Five Feet of Fury used to be Vince’s absolute favorite and she expectedly became the first female talent to have held the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championship and head onto Wrestlemania with these two belts.

That super strong status has long been one as Alexa Bliss got busy in her personal life over the past couple of years. After getting engaged and then married, she has subsequently been away from WWE television due to her pregnancy and childbirth. As rumors continue to swirl about her return to action, she has now dropped a hint about returning at the Royal Rumble, next year.

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Makes First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth

Alexa Bliss recently took to her Instagram story and uploaded a photo of herself at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, seemingly hinting at returning to the squared circle in the women’s Royal Rumble match. There have been admitted plans from her to prepare for in-ring return soon after giving birth, so it wouldn’t be impossible for her to get ready for the premium live event if her body permits.

Alexa Bliss’ WWE Contract Situation Update During Pregnancy Hiatus

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera previously announced that they would have a baby daughter. They also revealed that their daughter had been named Hendrix Rouge Cabrera. As the duo continues to enjoy quality times with their newborn daughter, online scamming around the WWE Superstar also continues like in the past.

Alexa Bliss recently warned a fan from getting scammed

In a now-deleted tweet, a fan claimed that he received a cheque from Alexa Bliss’ manager. The fan then also added that the cheque was fake. The crazed stalker also uploaded a photo of a fake marriage certificate, where he was convinced that he had been married to the top female WWE star since 2021.

Alexa Bliss noticed the tweet and she simply told the fans that he got scammed and that she had no connection with those documents,

‘‘Sir someone is scamming you. We don’t know each other. please stop communication with whoever’s pretending to be me. I’m sorry this is happening to you. Again you have not been speaking to me. Stay safe.”

 

Tagged:

Alexa bliss

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Alexa Bliss

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
Royal Rumble 2024: Multi-Time Women’s Champion Eyeing Return At WWE PLE?
Royal Rumble 2024: Multi-Time Women’s Champion Eyeing Return At WWE PLE?

Jan 6, 2024, 2:36 PM

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Makes First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Makes First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth

Dec 13, 2023, 7:03 PM

Alexa Bliss’ WWE Contract Situation Update During 2023 Pregnancy Hiatus
Alexa Bliss’ WWE Contract Situation Update During 2023 Pregnancy Hiatus

Dec 4, 2023, 1:59 PM

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Welcomes Baby Daughter With Husband Ryan Cabrera
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Welcomes Baby Daughter With Husband Ryan Cabrera

Dec 1, 2023, 1:24 PM

Alexa Bliss Cites “Time Away And Reinventing Character” Sole Aspect For Success In WWE
Alexa Bliss Cites “Time Away And Reinventing Character” Sole Aspect For Success In WWE

Nov 8, 2023, 5:54 PM

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Showcases New Look And Pregnancy Body Via New Posts
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Showcases New Look And Pregnancy Body Via New Posts

Oct 14, 2023, 2:20 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy