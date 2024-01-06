Royal Rumble 2024: Multi-Time Women’s Champion Eyeing Return At WWE PLE?

From barely a valet on NXT, Alexa Bliss went on to become one of the most trusted shoulders of the WWE Women’s Division when Vince McMahon was in charge of the creative team. There was a time when Miss Five Feet of Fury used to be Vince’s absolute favorite and she expectedly became the first female talent to have held the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championship and head onto Wrestlemania with these two belts.

That super strong status has long been one as Alexa Bliss got busy in her personal life over the past couple of years. After getting engaged and then married, she has subsequently been away from WWE television due to her pregnancy and childbirth. As rumors continue to swirl about her return to action, she has now dropped a hint about returning at the Royal Rumble, next year.

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Makes First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth

Alexa Bliss recently took to her Instagram story and uploaded a photo of herself at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, seemingly hinting at returning to the squared circle in the women’s Royal Rumble match. There have been admitted plans from her to prepare for in-ring return soon after giving birth, so it wouldn’t be impossible for her to get ready for the premium live event if her body permits.

Alexa Bliss’ WWE Contract Situation Update During Pregnancy Hiatus

Alexa Bliss posted this #RoyalRumble throwback photo on her Instagram today. #WWE pic.twitter.com/n66jCLYCxw — NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) December 20, 2023

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera previously announced that they would have a baby daughter. They also revealed that their daughter had been named Hendrix Rouge Cabrera. As the duo continues to enjoy quality times with their newborn daughter, online scamming around the WWE Superstar also continues like in the past.

Alexa Bliss recently warned a fan from getting scammed

In a now-deleted tweet, a fan claimed that he received a cheque from Alexa Bliss’ manager. The fan then also added that the cheque was fake. The crazed stalker also uploaded a photo of a fake marriage certificate, where he was convinced that he had been married to the top female WWE star since 2021.

Alexa Bliss noticed the tweet and she simply told the fans that he got scammed and that she had no connection with those documents,

‘‘Sir someone is scamming you. We don’t know each other. please stop communication with whoever’s pretending to be me. I’m sorry this is happening to you. Again you have not been speaking to me. Stay safe.”