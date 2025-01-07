The historic WWE Raw premier episode on Netflix featured CM Punk and Seth Rollins in the main event, essentially suggesting that these two are going to be poster figures of the show, moving forward. In the end, Punk had the last laugh and now is coming for the world title.

In the headliner match of the January 6 episode of WWE Raw that went down from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, CM Punk defeated Seth Rollins. The finish of the match saw Rollins hitting a superplex and trying to transition into a Falcon Arrow, but Punk countered with a GTS, out of nowhere.

Stunned Rollins stumbled into the ropes and fell back onto Punk’s shoulders as Punk further hoisted him up and hit another GTS for the pinfall win to pick up the win.

CM Punk declares for Royal Rumble after WWE Raw Netflix win

Punk then declared himself for the 2025 Royal Rumble in a post-match promo following his win over Seth Rollins on the WWE Raw premiere on Netflix. During the post-show streaming on WWE and Netflix digital channels, the former WWE Champion was interviewed by Jackie Redmond. He then cited his intention to enter and win the Royal Rumble, calling out Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

“46 [Punk’s age] is just a number. 1 through 30, just numbers. Royal Rumble, you’re next on the list. Gunther, I’m coming for you. Cody, I’m coming for you. I’m Mr. October. I’m Game 7. I am clutch. I am the best in the world,” Punk stated in his post-WWE Raw promo.

Punk also dedicated his victory on WWE Raw to TNA wrestler Chris Bey who is currently dealing with a grueling injury at an event last October. John Cena is the other name who’s declared himself for the Royal Rumble match set to take place at this year’s Royal Rumble PLE that will be held on Saturday, February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

This victory over Rollins on WWE Raw should anyway put Punk into the title picture. However, reports claim that he should be in the main event scene for Wrestlemania 41 with a potential match against Roman Reigns in the pipeline.