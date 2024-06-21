WWE SmackDown is expected to have a solid start toward the 2024 Money in the Bank premium live event via the latest edition of the show for which multiple segments have been confirmed. CM Punk’s return to Friday nights in his hometown was confirmed last weekend following Clash at the Castle while Logan Paul’s return has also been added to the show.

On the official website of WWE, the reigning United States Champion was confirmed to make an appearance in light of what transpired in last week’s episode. On the June 14 episode of WWE Smackdown, LA Knight “invaded” Paul’s home in Puerto Rico and also his personal swimming pool. As a result, a confrontation between the two has been announced,

“After seeking out Logan Paul for several weeks on WWE SmackDown, LA Knight broke into the home of the United States Champion and took a little swim. Now that he is seemingly in the head of the titleholder, find out what will happen when Knight confronts Paul on the blue brand, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.”

CM Punk Currently Slated To Be Back In Action At THIS 2024 WWE PLE

Also announced for WWE Smackdown, Cody Rhodes will respond after being attacked by The Bloodline at last Saturday’s Clash at the Castle PLE in Scotland following a successful title defense against AJ Styles. A pair of Money in the Bank qualifying bouts are set for the show alongside CM Punk’s homecoming.

The confirmation of this coming appearance in his hometown of Chicago first came at the Clash at the Castle post-show conference. Appearing on WWE Smackdown, CM Punk hopes to make the announcement to get medically cleared to compete. He is also likely to continue his ongoing angle with Drew McIntyre who “quit” the WWE on this past Monday night.

WWE Smackdown June 21 episode match card

The June 21 episode of WWE SmackDown takes place at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The match card for the weekly WWE show goes as follows,

– CM Punk appears

– Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match: Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller vs. Andrade

– Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match: Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Tama Tonga

– LA Knight confronts United States Champion Logan Paul

– Cody Rhodes responds to The Bloodline