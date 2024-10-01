GUNTHER is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion on WWE Raw and he is gearing up for his next title defense against one of his bitter rivals. At the same time, an up-and-coming star power is also vying for the gold as teased on the latest episode of WWE’s flagship programming.

In a backstage interview on WWE Raw, Cathy Kelley tried to interview GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser, but they were interrupted by Bron Breakker who admittedly wanted to see GUNTHER for himself. GUNTHER responded by saying that he thought Breakker to be a badass, and Breakker responded that GUNTHER would find that out soon.

CM Punk To Face Top WWE Superstar At Wrestlemania 41 PLE In 2025?

While discussing this segment between Bron Breakker and GUNTHER on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that WWE has planted the seeds for a future program between the two. Being the future star powers of WWE Raw, this match should happen at a point per the source,

“That seems to be what they set up, that Bron [Breakker] and GUNTHER will be doing a program.”

WWE Raw: Big Heel-Turn By Former World Champion On September 30 Episode

WWE Raw: Bron Breakker to become a babyface star power

Bron Breakker’s portrayal since his entry to the WWE Raw roster has been of a heel but the recent developments suggest a shift in his character. According to further reports on WON, WWE appears to be shifting him towards a babyface turn. This was further confirmed after he congratulated Jey Uso for his IC title win, last week.

“They are definitely building towards a Bron Breakker babyface turn,” Meltzer explained. “They are already doing a thing where they are trying to get the fans to bark. That’s a babyface move. So, they are already on the babyface track.”

While Breakker will be seen in a transition phase, GUNTHER will have to prep for his title defense set for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. The World Heavyweight Champion will defend his belt against Sami Zayn on the Monday, October 7 episode. This match was initially supposed to take place at the Bad Blood premium live event set for this weekend in Atlanta, Georgia but the schedule was changed.

At Bash in Berlin in late August, GUNTHER went through a successful title defense against Randy Orton. Shortly after that international show, Zayn wanted a shot at the world title as he’s the one to have ended GUNTHER’S record-setting Intercontinental title reign with a win at WrestleMania 40.