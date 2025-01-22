Jordynne Grace received a send-off at the Genesis 2025 pay-per-view event, and if recent reports are any indication, she’s reportedly Royal Rumble 2025 bound. The former TNA Knockouts Champion had a tremendous showing against Tessa Blanchard at the TNA Genesis pay-per-view, but Blanchard expectedly beat her to stay focused on her mission to take back her locker room.

According to Viper Reports of PWN, Jordynne Grace has finished her time with TNA on that night and she is set to join WWE soon. The report describes this WWE arrival as one of wrestling’s “worst kept secrets,” similar to the situation of Penta. Sources also indicate that WWE expects her to be backstage at the Royal Rumble 2025 on February 1st.

If anyone visits the TNA website to take a look at their roster section, one will find that Jordynne Grace’s name is missing from the “J” category, meaning that she’s not under active contract with TNA Wrestling, any longer. She was subsequently spotted, this week at the WWE PC in Orlando, Florida which further fueled speculations about her Royal Rumble 2025 appearance.

In more news, The Wrestling Collector in Stockholm, New Jersey took to Twitter and announced that unavoidable circumstances canceled the Meet and Greet session with both Jordynne Grace and Jonathan Gresham, which was supposed to take place on January 26th. With Saturday Night’s Main Event and Royal Rumble 2025 scheduled within a few days, it’s easy to assume that she’s WWE-bound by all means.

That being said, Royal Rumble 2025 won’t certainly be the first time that Jordynne Grace will be out in a WWE ring. She previously had an incredible performance during the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble match. In addition to this, multiple appearances on NXT followed afterward as she competed for both the NXT women’s titles and her Knockouts Title.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Match Card

The Royal Rumble 2025 is going to be the first WWE premium live event of the year at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1 and the confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– 30-Men Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn and 23 Superstars TBA

– 30-Women Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Nia Jax and 28 Superstars TBA