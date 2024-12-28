A rematch for Kevin Owens over the Undisputed WWE Championship will be reserved at Royal Rumble 2025 which will be the first premium live event of next year. For weeks now, Owens has become a rogue persona with the quest of becoming a champion and his demands have been met in the final Smackdown episode that went down last night from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

In the main event segment of Smackdown, Kevin Owens came out with the Winged Eagle Championship and Nick Aldis told him to hand the title back as it didn’t belong to him. Owens said this is the only bargaining chip he has and that he wanted a title rematch against Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble 2025. Aldis wasn’t ready for a negotiation and told him to give the title back or Owens could have faced consequences.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes came out. Aldis advised him to stay away for the sake of his own health. Cody said that his responsibility was to take the Winged Eagle Title back from Owens. He added that Owens wanted a match where the referee can’t screw him, and he wanted a match where the referee can’t stop him at Royal Rumble 2025.

Cody then discussed with Aldis and he further challenged Owens to a Ladder Match where both the titles will be hung up. Aldis then officially announced the Ladder Match between the two at Royal Rumble 2025. In a cheapshot, Owens pushed Nick into Cody and assaulted Rhodes on his way out of the ring.

At Royal Rumble 2025, Owens will thus be featuring in a rematch with Rhodes from December 14 Saturday Night’s Main Event in Long Island, New York. Owens could have scored a pinfall win over Rhodes if not for the original referee to take a bump. Owens is thus adamant that he wants his title rematch and he is carrying the “Winged Eagle” title, claiming that he’s the original champion.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Match Card

The Royal Rumble 2025 is going to be the first WWE premium live event of the year at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1 and the confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– 30-Men Royal Rumble Match

– 30-Women Royal Rumble Match