Alexa Bliss hasn’t appeared on WWE TV for over two years, and fans expected her appearance at Royal Rumble 2025. As such, it would have marked her first TV outing since the 2023 edition of the WWE Premium Live Event. But going by the latest updates, the idea of Bliss returning to the brand may be finished for good as she and WWE are nowhere close to agreeing to a new deal.

According to the latest reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer, the current situation involving the former women’s champion is looking grim. It was explained that the two sides are so far apart regarding a new contract. It was noted that “people are talking about not expecting a deal to be made” and as such an appearance at Royal Rumble 2025 may not be expected.

This comes after PWInsider reported in late 2024 that Alexa Bliss was all set to re-enter the WWE women’s division around Royal Rumble 2025 which may not happen given the current situation. The same source also revealed that the veteran star power was originally set to return on WWE Raw in San Jose, California which was the second episode on Netflix on January 13 but it was ultimately scrapped.

It appears that Bliss pushed for a new contract instead of continuing to extend the current deal which led the WWE to cancel all plans for her return. In a follow-up situation, that was supposed to return, she erased all WWE references from her social media accounts, indicating her issues with the promotion behind the scenes ahead of Royal Rumble 2025.

Neither WWE nor the star herself addressed the situation in public. But Bliss did share a photo of herself and her daughter Hendrix with the caption, “If you need me. I’ll be here. For a while.” The fact that Bliss will be with her daughter “for a while” has continued to leave fans wondering that she might not resurface on WWE TV at Royal Rumble 2025.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Match Card

The Royal Rumble 2025 is going to be the first WWE premium live event of the year at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1 and the confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– Two out of three falls match for WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

– 30-Men Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Chad Gable, Penta, Bron Breakker, Damian Priest, Santos Escobar and 15 Superstars TBA

– 30-Women Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, Lyra Valkyria, Candice LeRae, Zelina Vega, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven and 16 Superstars TBA