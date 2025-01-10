It was a star-studded night on the WWE Raw Netflix premiere episode, this past Monday night in Los Angeles, California and Nikki Bella seems to have overshadowed everyone in terms of social media numbers. One of the most popular superstars with a strong social media presence made a surprise appearance on the historic and expectedly drew a lot of numbers larger than the other stars and celebrity guests.

In an incredible stat showed through Wrestle Ops, Nikki Bella’s appearance on Raw’s Netflix debut was WWE’s most viewed and liked Twitter/X post from the event. It currently has 5.6 M views and 68K likes as of this writing. These numbers are also WWE’s most-liked post for the year 2025 which only shows the star power that the former WWE Divas Champion is.

WWE only shared a solo X post over Nikki Bella’s appearance without any mention on Instagram or YouTube. On the flip side, Netflix X media handle posted a clip of her red carpet appearance that earned more than 1 million views. Over 20k likes, the post also had over 2.9k likes which also remains a strong number.

For the time being, the latest bygone appearance of Nikki Bella is being considered to be a one-off appearance on the WWE Raw premiere episode that went down from the newly inaugurated Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. While a legend like Hulk Hogan was booed by the audience, the presence of the ever-charming former WWE Diva was greeted with loud cheers from the fans who were seemingly back on board with the WWE.

Nikki Bella mentioned on her podcast that all is with the WWE

Speaking on her podcast, Nikki Bella seemingly stated that her earlier stance with the WWE has been made up. The distance between the two parties no longer remains which does set up a way for a future return to the company. As such, she has compared this to a reunion.

“All is well, we’ve all made up, and I recognize that we are very fortunate to be part of, not only such a great company, but to be in a place where we’ve seen this place grow so much,” she said. “It felt so good.”

While Nikki Bella didn’t confirm an in-ring return, her emotional account after showing up on WWE TV and being greeted with open arms has reignited fan speculation to see her in one more run. Particularly with the Royal Rumble on the horizon, the WWE Universe will wait for further developments on this matter.