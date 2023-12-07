AEW Dynamite: Toni Strom Confronts Returning Ex-Champion On December 6 Episode

This week’s AEW Dynamite provided a massive shocker for the fans who weren’t probably ready to brace themselves for a return of the inaugural AEW women’s champion. The almost-forgotten Riho did make a comeback on AEW programming and she’s eyeing straight for the gold, currently held by Toni Storm.

The December 6 episode of AEW Dynamite emanated from the Bell Center in Montreal, Canada and it had a big match on the card where “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) defeated Skye Blue to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship.

As seen in the match, Toni Storm missed with a hip attack attempt which allowed Blue to hit a thrust kick and then a hip attack of her own followed by a running boot slide. She also connected with the Code Blue finisher but the champion kicked out again.

Storm delivers some headbutts to stop Blue from a top rope move before delivering a superplex. She went for a Storm Zero but Blue countered with a roll-up. Storm soon reversed the hold to get the pin-fall win and ensure her win on AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite: Riho returns after Toni Storm’s title defense

Storm’s celebration began on AEW Dynamite but it was quickly cut short by the returning Riho, who would enter the ring to have a face-off with the champion. Storm attempted to start a brawl with Riho, but the returnee dodged the move and dropkicked her to send for a retreat. Riho went for another attacking move on Storm over the apron, but Storm eventually escaped through her butler, Luther.

Storm and Riho confronting each other on AEW Dynamite is no coincidence as the two share an intense past. It was Storm’s former stable, The Outcasts who humiliated Riho by spray-painting an “L” on her body on two separate occasions which kept her out of action for this long in a kayfabe perspective.

Riho is also considered a history-maker on AEW programming when it comes to championship gold as she held the AEW Women’s World Championship for 133 days after defeating Nyla Rose in the first-ever title match that was held on the October 2, 2019, episode of AEW Dynamite.