WWE went fully old-school for last night’s Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 event that aired on NBC/Peacock at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. To match up to the theme of the event, a traditional WWE Championship belt was teased heading into the show and that’s what the reigning champion carried during his title defense.

Jesse “The Body” Ventura joined the commentary team for Saturday Night’s Main Event 2024, in which Cody Rhodes brought back the Winged Eagle Championship for one night only and defeated Kevin Owens to retain the belt.

WWE Smackdown December 20 Spoilers: Championship Defended In Main Event

As the match progressed at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024, Owens delivered an avalanche fisherman’s buster on Rhodes, but the champion kicked out at two. A stunner attempt by Rhodes was met with Cross Rhodes, but Owens pushed Rhodes right into the referee. Due to this, the referee couldn’t count after Rhodes digested a Stunner.

A second referee was then introduced to the match at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024, but he was also knocked out by a dive from Rhodes. Owens then introduced a steel chair to the match, but Rhodes dodged the hit with a Cody Cutter. Rhodes further delivered a Cross Rhodes onto the chair before hiding the evidence to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship in the headliner match of Saturday Nights Main Event 2024.

Wrestlemania 41: Two WarGames Match Participants Missing WWE PLE Amid Injuries

Saturday Nights Main Event 2024: Rhodes competed against Owens in a rematch

Owens challenged Rhodes for the second time during his 252-day reign, after previously failing to win the belt in the main event of the Bash in Berlin WWE premium live event in August. At that time, it was a babyface vs. babyface scenario, but the animosity between the two had been building since October, resulting in the match at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024.

In one of the promotional revealed for the returning show, WWE released a video on its social media platforms that showed that Cody Rhodes could be carrying one unique championship belt rather than his original undisputed belt. It seems that Triple H presented him with the eagle-eyed championship belt from the old-school WWF era and proudly sported the same at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024.