Tiffany Stratton could be gracing the WWE Universe with her Tiffy-time mode on Monday Night Raw, going by a sneak peek that was spotted on the latest edition of the red brand edition from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Multiple Smackdown superstars were spotted on the show teasing their switch to the flagship show ahead of its jump on Netflix.

There’s a WWE Transfer Window storyline that is ongoing on WWE TV which got a bit interesting after eagle-eyed fans spotted Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton in a backstage segment on Raw’s December 9 episode. The cameras focused elsewhere during the segment but the possible future champion was seen quietly chatting with the general manager of the show, Adam Pearce.

Giulia Reveals “Truly Amazing” Experience From 2024 WWE Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Tiffany Stratton is coming after the NXT Women’s Championship

This seemingly sparked speculation about Tiffany Stratton’s next move in this cross-brand shake-up where multiple superstars are expected to switch brands in the coming weeks. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes spoke with Pearce and then told Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods that they should be ashamed of turning heel on Big E. Also, Bayley spoke with Jackie Redmond after Raw in a digital exclusive.

Tiffany Stratton Believes “A Lot Of Responsibility” Comes With WWE Celebrity Status

Before Monday’s Raw, Tiffany Stratton also surprised the WWE Universe by showing up at NXT Deadline, this past weekend as the show went down from her hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Watching closely the Iron Survivor Challenge Matches, it appears that she’s coming after the NXT Women’s Championship that will be on the line at next month’s New Year’s Evil special event.

Before that WWE PLE, The Minnesota Vikings welcomed back Kirk Cousins and defeated the Atlanta Falcons 42-21. Minnesota-native Tiffany Stratton was on hand for the show, cheering on the Vikings and showing off the custom Vikings WWE Championship.

Before these two appearances, Tiffany Stratton was there for Smackdown TV tapings from the Target Center in Minneapolis and she advanced in the United States Championship tournament in an attempt to become a dual champion. In a triple threat, she defeated Naomi and Elektra Lopez to advance in the semis. Next week, Michin’ will be her opponent for the finale spot at Saturday Night’s Main Event.