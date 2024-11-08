WWE will be hosting the Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 special event on the WWE Network/Peacock in the empty premium live event slot in December from the main roster. With this, the popular old-school/Ruthless Aggression era classic is also returning to WWE programming and WWE Universe expects the night to be a big one featuring top superstars on the card.

Previous reports have already claimed that the match card of Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 will be no less than a premium live event quality where WWE plans on hosting some big match. It now appears that two big title matches are in the pipeline for the returning show with both the men’s world titles from Raw and Smackdown to be on the line.

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the matches tentatively planned for Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 include Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defending his belt against Kevin Owens while the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will put his title on the line in a rematch against Damian Priest.

Survivor Series 2024: Update On Traditional Matches For Annual WWE PLE

Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 headliner storylines already began?

Previously, Rhodes defeated Owens to retain the Undisputed Title at Bash In Berlin PLE in Germany in late August. Owens later turned heel and attacked Rhodes backstage at Bad Blood to start a slow build to the storyline. For the time being, Owens is also involved in a feud with Randy Orton, and these two were also rumored to face each other at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024.

On the Monday Night Raw landscape, Priest lost the World Title to Gunther at SummerSlam, after Finn Balor turned on his Judgment Day cohort. Priest recently told Gunther that it’s time for him to go after the World Heavyweight Title again. Then on the post-Crown Jewel episode, Priest officially became the new challenger for the world title that should set up the match between the duo at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024.

WWE and NBCUniversal renewed their TV deal for the weekly airing of SmackDown on USA Network. Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 is returning as part of the deal as a quarterly special. The first edition is reserved for Saturday, December 14 from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.