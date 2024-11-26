Massive additions were made to the card of the Survivor Series 2024 WWE premium live event as an aftermath of the happenings from this week’s episode of WWE Raw from Glendale, Arizona. In the main event of the show, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair defeated WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax to earn the advantage in the Women’s WarGames Match set for the PLE.

The match outcome was influenced by Bayley’s surprise intervention in favor of Belair as she shoved Jax off the ropes as she was going for the Annihilator. Belair was caught by surprise but she ultimately delivered a 450-splash to secure the pin-fall win and thereby earn the advantage on behalf of her team for Survivor Series 2024.

After the incident, Bayley was also officially added to the WarGames Match lineup as she will be replacing Jade Cargill who’s dealing with injury-related problems. This past Friday night on Smackdown, Jade Cargill was shown lying on the hood of a car, attacked by a mystery assailant. As such, she was removed from the Survivor Series 2024 WarGames Match lineup.

Liv Morgan Mocks Becky Lynch’s 2024 WWE Hiatus Upon Moana 2 Premiere Attendance

Over on Raw, WWE officially announced two new title bouts for Survivor Series 2024, revealing that the Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker will defend against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser in a three-way at Survivor Series. Also, LA Knight will defend the United States title against Shinsuke Nakamura at the PLE.

The Intercontinental title match announcement for Survivor Series 2024 came about after Sheamus interfered in a Breakker vs. Kaiser non-title bout on Raw and they kept on fighting on the ramp.

WWE Survivor Series 2024 Match Card

Survivor Series 2024 will be the final WWE premium live event of the year from the main roster and it takes place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday, November 30. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Men’s WarGames Match: OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn) & CM Punk vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa) & Bronson Reed

– Women’s WarGames Match: Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, Bayley & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, & Candice LeRae

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest

– Triple Threat for WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sheamus

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura