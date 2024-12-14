Two matches and a talk show segment for the latest inclusion on the WWE Smackdown roster have been scheduled for next week’s episode. The announcements also affirm that a championship will be on the line with a brand new set of champions going up against a fresh pair.

As announced by the WWE, Women’s Tag Team Championships will be on the line where Nia Jax and Candice LeRae will challenge Bianca Belair and Naomi, who replaced Jade Cargill as the other half of the Women’s Tag Team Champion on the latest episode of WWE Smackdown.

On the December 13 episode of WWE Smackdown, Bianca Belair and Naomi approached General Manager Nick Aldis as he instructed Drew McIntyre to wait in his office. Aldis then informed Belair and Naomi that the investigation ongoing to find out Jade Cargill’s attacker several weeks ago had reached a dead end.

Aldis also told Belair that she would need to relinquish the Women’s Tag Team Championship on WWE Smackdown. But Naomi suggested becoming Belair’s new partner, and Aldis agreed to the proposition. But it was also informed the fresh pair that they would need to defend the titles as early as the following week.

The newly-crowned one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions, Johnny Gargano will go one-on-one with Alex Shelley on next week’s WWE Smackdown. This comes after Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa’s tag title win after a heel-turn on Shelley and Chris Sabin.

Braun Strowman returned to in-ring competition, this week on WWE Smackdown by defeating Carmelo Hayes. He was also announced to be the newest inclusion to the blue brand roster who’s now set to join The Grayson Waller Effect with host Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

WWE Smackdown December 20 episode match card

WWE Smackdown December 20 episode will be a taped edition from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut that has already been filmed. The currently confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Naomi defend against Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

– Johnny Gargano vs. Alex Shelley

– The Grayson Waller Effect with Braun Strowman