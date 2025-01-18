After recent reports claimed the involvement of Shawn Michaels at the Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 WWE Specials, next weekend, the Hall of Famer & the current head-honcho of NXT programming has officially been added to the show during the latest bygone episode of Smackdown.

As announced by the Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis, last night, Michaels will serve as a special enforcer for a contract signing segment at Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 that will go down between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for their already scheduled ladder match at Royal Rumble 2025 with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.

The SmackDown GM confronted both Owens and Rhodes on last night’s episode in an attempt to get both to sign a paper with the potential addendum being the ban of the package piledriver in their upcoming rematch over the top title.

Since both Rhodes and Owens refused to sign the paper, Aldis declared that at Saturday Nights Main Event 2025, both the competitors will relinquish their WWE titles, those will be suspended above the ring at Royal Rumble, and that HBK will host the contract addendum signing.

In the latest match announced for Saturday Nights Main Event 2025, Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu will lock horns in a fresh match. On Smackdown, an angle took place to set up this match. Initially, Solo Sikoa came out to the ring, but he only took off his jacket and left.

Jacob Fatu then said on his behalf that he doesn’t care if the fans support or boo him because he’s just getting started. LA Knight attacked Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga from behind, but they overpowered him using the numbers-game. Braun Strowman then made the save for LA, sending The Bloodline for a retreat. After the brawl, this bout at Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 was announced.

WWE Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 Match Card

The overall second and the first Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 edition goes down Saturday, January 25 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas streaming exclusively on NBC’s USA Network and Peacock. The announced match card for the event goes as follows,

– World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will hold a Contract Signing for the Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2025

– Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman