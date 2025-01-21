After winning the Women’s World Title, two weeks ago, Rhea Ripley will defend it at the upcoming WWE Specials, Saturday Nights Main Event 2025. As announced on the latest bygone episode of WWE Raw, two heavyweight superstars of the roster will collide on the show with the top prize hanging in the balance.

It’s been confirmed on Raw that Rhea Ripley will defend her Women’s World Championship against Nia Jax at the Saturday Nights Main Event 2025. The match announcement came after the two got into a physical confrontation, last night. Also, Jax has seemingly been transitioned into the Raw roster following her title loss.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Former Champions Declare For Annual Rumble Matches

On WWE Raw, Jax defeated Bayley who’s also been inserted into the red brand, as of last night. Ripley came out after the match and the two brawled following the events of earlier in the night which saw Jax jumping Ripley from behind as she was entering the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.

They had to be separated by security, but eventually escaping their grasp, they went at each other again, with Nia Jax clearing the announce table. They were separated again, but Ripley ended up hitting Jax with a cannonball off the announce table that also took out everyone. Ripley then grabbed a microphone and said that they’d meet over her title at Saturday Nights Main Event 2025, this weekend.

WWE Smackdown: Charlotte Flair’s Return Vignette Airs On January 17 Episode

Ripley defeated Liv Morgan on the historic WWE Raw Netflix premiere episode on January 6 to win back the women’s world title. Thus this match against Jax at Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 will be her first title defense of this reign. It will also be a rematch from last year’s Elimination Chamber. Jax is also coming off a huge loss to Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship.

WWE Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 Match Card

The overall second and the first Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 edition goes down Saturday, January 25 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas streaming exclusively on NBC’s USA Network and Peacock. The announced match card for the event goes as follows,

– World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will hold a Contract Signing for the Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2025

– Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman