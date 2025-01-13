One of the old-school traditions of professional wrestling, Saturday Nights Main Event was brought back on WWE programming at the ending part of 2024. WWE hosted this gimmick show with a retro look and feel from the inaugural venue of the original show from back in the 80s that’s the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

The revival of Saturday Nights Main Event occurred as part of the WWE-NBC deal that is airing Friday Night Smackdown on the USA Network. As such, multiple retro shows are expected throughout this year with one waiting in the month of January. We now know the dates of the next editions.

Peacock, the home of WWE content in the United States is currently advertising Saturday Nights Main Event shows for Saturday, May 24, and Saturday, July 12. This should be the third and fourth respective editions of the returning WWE show. The venues of these events are not yet known, nor has WWE publicly confirmed these dates.

NBC and WWE reportedly agreed to four Saturday Nights Main Event shows spread out with one per quarter. Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio also revealed in the past that the dates would be selected by NBC and that WWE had no say in the matter. This explains the fact that the second edition was put so close to Royal Rumble 2025.

The first 2025 installment of Saturday Nights Main Event goes down, live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on January 25, 2025, at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT streaming exclusively on NBC’s USA Network. Fans will also be able to catch the action simulcast on Peacock, marking the second quarterly primetime special of an ongoing deal.

Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 highlights from December

– DARK MATCH: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) defeated A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller)

– Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn

– Liv Morgan (c) defeated Iyo Sky (WWE Women’s World Championship)

– GUNTHER (c) defeated Finn Bálor and Damian Priest (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

– Chelsea Green (with Piper Niven) defeated Michin (WWE Women’s United States Championship)

– Cody Rhodes (c) defeated Kevin Owens (Undisputed WWE Championship) in the main event of Saturday Nights Main Event 2024