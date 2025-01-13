Plans for Wrestlemania 41 are seemingly in the pipeline from the first week of 2025 where we’ve crowned three new women’s champions over the three separate brands of the WWE. From Smackdown, it was Tiffany Stratton who seized her moment by cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase after a long wait of more than six months. Now it appears that she’s gearing up to face one of the greatest of all time.

According to the updates of Billi Bhatti of Dirty Sheets around Wrestlemania 41, Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship is being discussed for the show. This comes after Stratton shocked the fans by cashing-in her Money in the Bank briefcase during Smackdown’s three-hour debut to defeat Nia Jax.

Bhatti also noted that this match at Wrestlemania 41 could set up the women’s Royal Rumble match win with one of the coming returnees of WWE programming possibly securing the win, “It does look very much like Charlotte Flair or Becky will be winning the Royal Rumble.” The winner will then proceed to challenge Tiffany for the top women’s title on Smackdown.

One highly anticipated bout for Wrestlemania 41 is Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship, which WWE is crafting to elevate Rhodes to the next level while providing Cena with another iconic WrestleMania moment. This match is also keeping Cena as a potential favorite of the Men’s Royal Rumble winner.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE rumored match card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing. The currently rumored match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Seth Rollins

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair