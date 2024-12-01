Heading into Survivor Series 2024, CM Punk shook things up with the revelation that he has one “favor” to be fulfilled by Paul Heyman. This came after he was willing to team up with Roman Reigns and the rest of the OG Bloodline against the new Bloodline in a WarGames fight. Now that the bout is over, fans are still having speculations about what could that “favor” be from the former Paul Heyman-guy.

The rumors went rife about the “favor” as CM Punk embraced Heyman in the closing moments of Survivor Series 2024 and reminded him about it by stating that when the time would be right, the pledge would be heard. Many fans believe the “favor” could lead to a high-stakes showdown between two top WWE Superstars and that’s what it might be.

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns remains WWE’s long-term plan

Dave Meltzer discussed WWE’s long-term plans on Wrestling Observer Radio by dragging CM Punk into Roman Reigns’ Survivor Series team and suggested that the two could be on a collision course for real. Being two of the marquee attractions of the current WWE scenario, they should eventually headline a future WWE premium live event.

“When Punk came in, he came in for a match with Seth Rollins for WrestleMania,” Meltzer revealed. “Roman was absolutely a plan, way later down the line. Maybe 2026, maybe late 2025.”

For the time being, CM Punk could be eyeing a match against Seth Rollins that’s long been in the pipeline since his comeback at last year’s Survivor Series. Once Wrestlemania season kicks off, builds for this match should officially begin. Down the road, the former Straight Edge Leader should come after Rollins’ former brethren in a renewal of their feud from a decade ago.

In the main event of Survivor Series 2024, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and CM Punk of the OG Bloodline defeated The New Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and Bronson Reed in a WarGames Match. Despite initial differences, the two former WWE Champions managed to co-exist together and lead their team to victory against the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline.