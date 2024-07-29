Finding herself out of the WWE league in mid-2021, Steph De Lander managed to gain success in her career around the independent circuit. Following her stint with Matt Cordona, she became a force to be reckoned with as she was able to hold the Premier Women’s World Championship and got dubbed to be the Women’s Internet Champion for her partnership with fellow ex-WWE Superstar.

Most recently, Steph De Lander has regularly been appearing for TNA Wrestling in an interesting storyline with old-school veteran PCO. Playing a psychic character on TV, the former WCW star professed his love for the previously known Persia Pirotta through love letters and he even managed to go on a date with her.

With the romantic saga continuing on TNA TV, many assume that sometime down the road, Steph De Lander will find herself in a wedding situation with PCO. Wrestling wedding ceremonies are infamous for their chaotic endings and TNA has produced quite a few of them. Steph De Lander also has high hopes from the producers of TNA when she manages to walk down that aisle with PCO in a kayfabe manner, this week.

Steph De Lander wants eventful kayfabe wedding with veteran PCO on TNA TV

Speaking in a conversation with Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds, Steph De Lander gave her honest thoughts about PCO and shared that he could be the one who she might decide to tie the knot on TNA programming someday. Remembering her days from NXT where she acted as the bridesmaid for Indi Harwell, she wants to present something special for the sake of entertainment.

“I think wrestling weddings are awesome. Whether or not that is in the future with myself and PCO, who knows. That’s up to the giant Frankenstein man. Even just texting and back forth, I don’t know what he’s saying on a day-to-day basis, let alone what he’s thinking about with our future as a couple,” Steph De Lander continued.

“If it were ever to happen, if I got my hands on it and PCO got his hands on it, it would be the most insanely produced spectacle you’ve ever seen in your life.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Steph De Lander is no stranger to being part of romantic angles on television. As Persia Pirotta in WWE, she was part of the Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis wedding in NXT in a segment that has been praised as one of the best wrestling weddings in history. Persia herself was romantically involved with Duke Hudson on the show but their angle was scrapped after her sudden release from the company.