Even during his permanent hiatus from the professional wrestling circuit, the fraternity can’t stop discussing Vince McMahon and his past antics. Given how he ruled the circuit back in the day, there used to be his own rules unimaginable to others. Allegedly, The Boss liked to conduct business in his own way and if anyone could have opposed things then he or she could have heard the infamous “you’re fired.”

While speaking during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, former WWE writer Vince Russo revisited his days with the WWE where he worked under Vince McMahon who used to be head of the creative team. Russo explained how WWE talents felt pressured to agree to some segments that they couldn’t agree with just for fear of losing their jobs if they refused to feature in those.

WWE female talents were scared to be fired by Vince McMahon

Russo pointed out that such storylines became more frequent after he left the company. Russo emphasized that as a writer, his intentions were crystal clear about not putting WWE’s female characters in such precarious positions. However, in such pre-dominant scenarios, they couldn’t say no the female talents believed their employment in WWE would be in jeopardy.

“As a writer, I could have never written any of our female characters in that position because they couldn’t have said ‘no.’ They would have had to say ‘yes’ because it was with Vince McMahon and they would have thought if they didn’t do this, they were going to be fired… He put all those females in a situation where they could not say no because they felt like their job was on the line,” Russo stated. (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

As a performer and entertainer, WWE Legend Trish Stratus was asked to do various things including kissing another female performer. Remembering that moment during the recently released Mr. McMahon documentary, she also revealed that this wasn’t something that she felt comfortable doing. However, if unwillingness was expressed against Vince McMahon’s ideas then there would be punishments.

On January 25th, a former WWE staff member named Janel Grant initiated legal proceedings against WWE, John Laurinaitis, and Vince McMahon that led the latter to get instantly removed from WWE’s Board of Directors position. The lawsuit alleged that the ex-Chairman was involved in incidents like sexual assault, emotional abuse, and sex trafficking.