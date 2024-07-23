Bron Breakker will be getting yet another Intercontinental Championship match opportunity at Summerslam 2024 which marks his second-straight WWE premium live event title shot against the champion Sami Zayn. Initially rumored for a triple threat featuring Ilja Dragunov, this bout has been confirmed to be a one-on-one match, after all.

On the latest episode of Raw, Bron Breakker defeated Ilja Draungov to become the new number-one contender for the title, earning a title match against Sami Zayn for SummerSlam 2024. The finish saw Dragunov going for a strike off the apron, but Breakker countered with a mid-air spear to take him out of commission.

After checking on Dragunov, the referee stopped the match and awarded the win to Breakker to make his title match official with Zayn. The altercation between the two didn’t end there as Breakker was further lurking in for yet another attack. In the main event of Raw, Jey Uso & Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defeated World Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) after which Breakker speared Zayn to send him a message before Summerslam 2024.

As stated above, Breakker lost to Zayn at Money in the Bank for the mid-card title but despite the loss, he has continued to seek another title match. On last week’s Raw, he attacked both Dragunov and Zayn during their title match and disqualified the bout which raised the speculations about a triple threat for Summerslam 2024.

WWE Summerslam 2024 PLE match card

The WWE Summerslam 2024 premium live event will go down at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, August 3. Seven matches and a performance have been made official for the show as given below,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. 2024 King of the Ring winner Gunther

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. 2024 Queen of the Ring winner Nia Jax

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

– CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (Seth Rollins serves as the Special Guest Referee)

– Jelly Roll to perform