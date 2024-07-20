Summerslam 2024 is waiting within a few days in the WWE premium live event calendar and the card for the second biggest show of the year has also gradually fallen in place. This year’s two King and Queen of the Ring winners are slated to feature in two big title matches at the PLE while the WWE Championship match has also been confirmed to be the headliner of the show.

CM Punk, one of the major star powers of the WWE has been sidelined since January due to a triceps injury, but he was kept under the spotlight thanks to his feud with Drew McIntyre. Now, he is all set to be back in action at Summerslam 2024 to take on his bitter rival to culminate in this personal feud.

WWE Raw: CM Punk And Two More Matches Set For July 22 Episode

Following the July 8 episode of Monday Night Raw, some speculated that Seth Rollins would be added to the Punk vs. McIntyre match at SummerSlam 2024 to make it a triple threat but given the intensity of the original feud, the three-way capacity wouldn’t make sense. It appears that WWE also backed down from making this idea a reality and kept the original one-on-one matchup intact on the WWE PLE card.

Summerslam 2024: WWE Not Changing Lineups For Scheduled PLE Matches

Summerslam 2024: Seth Rollins wasn’t scheduled for a triple threat at WWE PLE

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer previously stated that the Punk vs. McIntyre match was always on the table. He added that Seth Rollins was always expected to be involved in the match, but as of a few days ago from Summerslam 2024, it was never internally billed as a three-way encounter,

“The Punk (vs McIntyre) match is ‘probable’. Rollins will probably be involved in that match but I was told it was not gonna be a three-way, or at least as of six days ago, it was not gonna be a three-way.”

Punk vs. McIntyre feud around Summerslam 2024 escalated on the June 21st edition of Friday Night SmackDown where the latter brutally attacked CM Punk, leaving him in a bloody mess that required him to be hospitalized in his hometown of Chicago. Punk got his revenge by interfering at Money in the Bank, causing McIntyre a failed cash-in for his contract to become the World Heavyweight Champion.