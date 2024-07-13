The much-anticipated WWE Championship bout between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa has been confirmed for Summerslam 2024 on the latest episode of Smackdown. The new version of The Bloodline also continued their rampage on the show and destroyed the champion and one of his current allies.

Jacob Fatu of The Bloodline attacked the WWE Tag Team Champions Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano after the main event match of the show following their title defense over A-Town Down Under’s Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. This dragged in from Solo Sikoa for a promo session on the show as he was surrounded by Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

Solo wanted the fans to acknowledge him and he also wanted Cody Rhodes to do the same. Cody appeared at the scene and declared he would defend his WWE Title at SummerSlam 2024 against the Bloodline leader. This comes after Solo was able to pin him in the non-title tag team match at Money in the Bank PLE, last weekend.

But Cody also didn’t want to wait until Summerslam 2024 for a fight which led The Bloodline to deliver a four-on-one attack on him. Randy Orton ran out to make the save for Cody but the numbers-game caught up with him. The Bloodline destroyed Cody and Randy. Solo hit Cody with the Samoan Spike after tying him up using the ring ropes. The other three members of The Bloodline powerbomb-ed Orton through the announce table to close Smackdown.

SummerSlam 2024 should also witness LA Knight challenging United States Champion Logan Paul for his title but the match is yet to be confirmed. Knight presented a signed contract from SmackDown GM Nick Aldis to which Paul will respond on next week’s SmackDown on Friday, July 19.

WWE Summerslam 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event will take place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, August 3. Following this week’s Smackdown, three matches for the annual WWE PLE has been announced as given below,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. 2024 King of the Ring winner Gunther

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. 2024 Queen of the Ring winner Nia Jax

– United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight (TBA)