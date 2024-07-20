An expected title match featuring the United States Champion Logan Paul has been confirmed for Summerslam 2024 during the latest episode of Smackdown where Paul appeared after a few week’s absence and put his signs on the dotted lines to make his next championship defense, official.

During the latest episode of Smackdown, Logan Paul agreed to defend the title against LA Knight at Summerslam 2024 in a contract signing segment. In this session, presided over by the GM Nick Aldis, Paul initially caked down from the idea of defending the title against Knight. He also called Knight by his actual name Shaun and accused him of copying The Rock.

Knight fired back by saying that Paul’s brother Jake dared to face Mike Tyson but Logan doesn’t have the balls to face Knight. That caused Paul to sign the contract and then tell Knight that he’ll take everything away from him at SummerSlam 2024 including the “yeah” catchphrase. Knight already signed the contract last week.

The beef between these two has been ongoing for weeks in the summer. Knight has been trying to get the attention of Paul with different means including appearing at Paul’s home in Puerto Rico in an attempt to get a United States title match. Thereafter, he pinned Paul in an MITB qualifying match, last month to secure the title match opportunity at Summerslam 2024.

The biggest event of the summer has also caused a change in WWE’s rival AEW programming. According to the TNT schedule, AEW Collision will air at 5 PM ET on August 3rd, concluding before SummerSlam 2024 begins at 7 PM ET. TNT will instead broadcast “Star Wars: A New Hope” and “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” during AEW’s usual 8 PM time slot. Additionally, the August 3rd episode of AEW Collision will be a taped edition from August 1st at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas, as part of the Path To All In series.

WWE Summerslam 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event takes place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, August 3. The currently confirmed match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. 2024 King of the Ring winner Gunther

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. 2024 Queen of the Ring winner Nia Jax

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

– WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

– CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (TBA)