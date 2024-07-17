The NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez is going through a dominant title reign and she will defend her title at WWE Great American Bash 2024. During the latest episode of NXT, the champion was out to cut a promo to blast the women’s locker room for being superior to every one of them.

During this segment, Roxanne Perez also announced that she will defend her Women’s Championship against Thea Hail at WWE Great American Bash 2024 scheduled for July 30 and August 6 as part of a two-night TV special.

WWE NXT: Multiple Matches Announced For July 23 Episode

Before setting up this match for WWE Great American Bash 2024, Perez mentioned in her promo that she was not competing with anyone in the current NXT locker room, but with some of the veterans in the history books. One of the all-time greats, Charlotte Flair was name-dropped by her alongside the newest NXT signees Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia who are also supposed to be on NXT TV, this summer.

That Hail of Chase U interrupted the segment and exchanged some strong words with Perez before the two got engaged in a brawl. Hail capitalized on the fight as she was able to apply the Kimura Lock on Perez. But Ridge Holland pulled her away from the retreating NXT Women’s Champion. Following this altercation, the title match was officially announced for WWE Great American Bash 2024.

Tiffany Stratton Tries To Cash-In Money In The Bank 2024 Contract At WWE Mexico Live Event

WWE Great American Bash 2024 to be a two-night affair on SYFY

When the NXT special was first announced back at NXT Heatwave, it was a one-night-only affair for the first week of August. In an update, WWE Great American Bash 2024 was announced to be a two-night show spanning across July 30 and August 6 episodes. Both nights will air on SYFY instead of the USA Network due to the Olympics coverage on the network.

The official announcement of the WWE Great American Bash 2024 will mark the fifth straight year that this special will take place on WWE programming. Last year, it was a WWE Network/Peacock Specials where Carmelo Hayes defended the NXT Championship against Ilja Dragunov while Tiffany Stratton defended the NXT Women’s Championship against Thea Hail. For this year, Roxanne Perez defending her NXT Women’s Championship against Thea Hail remains the only announced match.