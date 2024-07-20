Next week’s WWE Smackdown will be the second last episode of the show before the annual Summerslam premium live event set for the first week of August. Once this week’s live edition was over at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, WWE taped another episode of the show to be aired on July 26 as their crew and production will be on a tour in Japan.

In light of the upcoming Japan tour, the announced lineup for July 26 WWE Smackdown goes as follows,

– WWE Tag Team title number one contender’s gauntlet match: Street Profits vs. Apollo Crews & Baron Corbin vs. The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) vs. Pretty Deadly vs. The OC

– LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

– Bayley & Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton & Nia Jax

WWE Smackdown: Money In The Bank 2024 Briefcase Destroyed By Champion

Spoilers are out from the tapings of the next WWE Smackdown episode and they are given below, courtesy of WWFOldSchool,

– LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar in a match. United States Champion Logan Paul was present in the WWE Smackdown taping as he attacked Knight after the match.

– Professional Boxer Terrance Crawford made an appearance on WWE Smackdown and had a promo exchange with Austin Theory & Grayson Waller. After the verbal war, Crawford laid out Theory.

– Queen of the Ring Nia Jax & Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton defeated WWE Women’s Champion Bayley & “Michin” Mia Yim. Michin was the one to be pinned in this match. Tiffany’s MITB briefcase was seen taped up after Bayley destroyed it on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

WWE’s Rhea Ripley Admits Jey Uso’s Advances With Phone Number Confirmation?

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will have a sit-down interview segment to be aired on the show after suffering consecutive attacks from The Bloodline.

WWE Smackdown: New number-one contenders crowned in main event

– WWE Tag Team Championship Number-One Contender’s Gauntlet Match took place in the main event segment of WWE Smackdown where The Bloodline emerged victorious. The separate match results are given below:

Apollo Crews & Baron Corbin defeated Legado Del Fantasma (Angel & Berto)

The Street Profits defeated Apollo Crews & Baron Corbin

The Street Profits defeated Pretty Deadly

The Street Profits defeated The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) defeated The Street Profits to become the New Number-One Contenders for the WWE Tag Team Titles held by DIY’s Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

Jacob Fatu played a big role in The Bloodline winning this match and their celebration closed the WWE Smackdown July 26 episode.