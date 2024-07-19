The SummerSlam 2024 WWE Premium Live Event is emanating from a large stadium in around two weeks from now and fans can’t be more excited about the show. This is the second biggest PLE night of the year in the WWE calendar where fans all around the globe get gathered for a one-of-a-kind experience delivered by the star powers of the WWE.

Some of the top matches for Summerslam 2024 have already been revealed including the main event where Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa as confirmed on Smackdown. King of the Ring winner GUNTHER will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship held by Damian Priest while the Queen of the Ring winner Nia Jax will go after the WWE Women’s Championship held by Bayley.

In another top match slated from the Raw brand, the Intercontinental Championship is to be on the line where the champion Sami Zayn will defend in a rematch against Bron Breakker at Summerslam 2024. Many believe this match lineup could change due to recent happenings and because Zayn already defeated Breakker at Money in the Bank, earlier this month.

The speculation of changes for Summerslam 2024 comes after the July 15 episode of Monday Night Raw where Ilja Dragunov faced Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Title. The main event match of the night ended via disqualification after Breakker interfered and decimated the two competitors with multiple spears.

With Ilja Dragunov being on the hunt for the Intercontinental Title on Raw, the assumptions call for a possible triple threat at Summerslam 2024 with Zayn defending against both Breakker and Dragunov. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE’s current plan remains the same and that’s to keep the original lineup intact between Zayn and Breakker in a rematch from Money in the Bank,

“It’s still Sami Zayn and Bron Breaker for the show.”

WWE Summerslam 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event takes place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, August 3. The currently confirmed match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. 2024 King of the Ring winner Gunther

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. 2024 Queen of the Ring winner Nia Jax

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker