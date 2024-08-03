Summerslam 2024 will be happening within just a few hours from now on the WWE premium live event calendar. Being the second biggest show of the year, the anticipation among the fans is big around it where multiple big names are expected to make an appearance. This also includes Roman Reigns for whom the fans have long been waiting.

It appears that the Head of the Table is finally set to resurface on WWE television at Summerslam 2024, going by the latest reports. WrestleVotes has provided an update regarding the former Undisputed Champion’s return and shed light on the fact how he might prevent Solo from becoming the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief,

“With the impending return of Roman Reigns, sources state one of the discussed ideas is focused around Reigns claiming to be ‘The Original Tribal Chief’ in response to the last few months of Solo Sikoa’s proclamations.”

The main event of Summerslam 2024 was previously announced to be Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa with the WWE Championship hanging in the balance. Over on this week’s Smackdown, the match was further announced to be contested under The Bloodline Rules. This ensures a No-DQ capacity where The Bloodline members can interfere in favor of Solo.

The current assumption is that Roman Reigns might appear during this match to aid Rhodes at Summerslam 2024 as the new version of The Bloodline members will be standing against him as a unit.

At WrestleMania XL Night Two, the first-ever Bloodline Rules match took place where Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to end his record-setting 1316-day WWE Title reign. Since then, Roman has been on a hiatus and multiple reports previously claimed that he is getting closer to making a comeback on WWE programming around Summerslam 2024.

WWE Summerslam 2024 PLE match card

The WWE Summerslam 2024 premium live event will go down at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, August 3. Seven matches and a performance alongside the PLE host have been made official for the show as given below,

– The Bloodline Rules Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. 2024 King of the Ring winner Gunther

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. 2024 Queen of the Ring winner Nia Jax

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

– CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (Seth Rollins serves as the Special Guest Referee)

– Jelly Roll to perform

– The Miz to host