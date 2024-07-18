Anticipation around the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre singles contest for Summerslam 2024 is getting bigger with each passing week as the official confirmation is yet to arrive. For a long time now, the top WWE Superstar has been out of action with a tricep injury and there’s no confirmation on his medical clearance for the show. The only positive aspect is that the buildup for this upcoming matchup has been non-stop on WWE programming.

According to the reports of PWInsider, CM Punk was confirmed to attend the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida by multiple sources to work in the ring with the hope of being medically cleared by WWE’s medical team. In a recent promo, he hoped to be cleared by the doctors in a recent episode of Smackdown in his hometown of Chicago but nothing specifically was asserted regarding this.

WWE Summerslam 2024: Title Match Challenger Yet To Be Medically Cleared?

CM Punk to appear on Raw to address his Summerslam 2024 match

No progressive news on Punk’s progress has further been received outside his attendance at the PC, outside his recent appearances on Raw, and at the recent WWE Money in the Bank premium live event. Besides, he is also slated to be on this coming episode of Monday Night Raw at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin where we expect to hear further updates about his medical condition and the matchup against McIntyre at Summerslam 2024.

Punk suffered his injury in his first televised match since returning to the WWE in November during the Men’s Royal Rumble match in January. Before that PLE, he had wrestled in selected Live Event matches, but tore his tricep in the closing moments of The Rumble in a spot against McIntyre which started the feud around Summerslam 2024 in the first place.

Interestingly, Punk’s in-ring return happened in the WWE exactly a decade after working the 2014 Royal Rumble match and then walking out of the company the next night. In between these ten years, Punk fought in two matches in UFC and had a controversial tenure in AEW that lasted for nearly two years.

Summerslam 2024 is supposed to mark Punk’s return to WWE singles contest against McIntyre but only time will tell when that match will be announced. For the time being, even McIntyre has to be reinstated on the WWE Raw roster to be a part of the match.