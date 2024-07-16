The ongoing saga between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre on WWE Raw will continue on next week’s episode when the former makes an appearance to escalate things further. This comes after the latter returned on this week’s episode and failed to get reinstated on the roster from his currently ongoing storyline suspension.

On the July 15 episode of WWE Raw, Adam Pearce told Drew McIntyre to apologize to the two referees that McIntyre hurt in a brawl after the Money in the Bank premium live event a few days ago. McIntyre refused to do it as he was scre*ed by Punk on different occasions in his attempt to become a world champion on these referees’ watch.

WWE Premium Live Event: No Mercy And Halloween Havoc 2024 Officially Announced

McIntyre also blamed Pearce for Punk’s continuous efforts to rob him of the world title match wins. Pearce informed McIntyre that he would remain suspended if he didn’t apologize to the officials. In response, McIntyre took out both referees and confronted Pearce. Seth Rollins came out and got into a brawl with McIntyre on WWE Raw. Rollins went for his finisher Stomp, but McIntyre dodged the attempt.

Roman Reigns’ Current WWE Return Timeline Revealed Around Summerslam 2024

Following this happening, CM Punk was announced to appear on next week’s episode of WWE Raw as his rumored match against McIntyre is being heavily pushed but the official confirmation regarding the bout is yet to come. There are also rumors about Seth Rollins getting added to the bout to make it a triple threat.

A six-man tag team bout is also set for next week’s WWE Raw, with Xavier Woods teaming with Otis & Tozawa against The Final Testament’s Karrion Kross, Akam & Rezar in Woods’ original tag partner Kofi Kingston’s absence. Lyra Valkyria vs. Sonya Deville has also been announced for the show in what will mark the latter’s second singles contest since returning.

WWE Raw July 22 episode match card

The July 22 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin which will serve as the second last episode before the 2024 annual SummerSlam premium live event. The currently announced matches for the show are given below,

– CM Punk returns

– Xavier Woods, Otis & Akira Tozawa vs. Karrion Kross, Akam & Rezar

– Lyra Valkyria vs. Sonya Deville