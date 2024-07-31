The Former TNA Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry delivered his first concert on WWE TV on night one of the NXT Great American Bash 2024. After performing a song about Gallus, the former WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions attacked Hendry. Taking advantage of the numbers-game, they laid him out before cracking one of his guitars over his back.

This action wasn’t taken lightly by the popular TNA wrestler as he later featured in a backstage segment and then mentioned that he would be facing Gallus leader Joe Coffey on next week’s edition of NXT which is being dubbed as the night two of the NXT Great American Bash 2024.

NXT Great American Bash 2024: WWE NXT Women’s Title Retained On Night One

Amid this ongoing WWE-TNA partnership, Hendry has been a regular attendee of the NXT programming over the past several weeks. Despite his contract with TNA, he’s become one of the popular names on NXT alongside Rascalz’s Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel. Speaking of the latter duo, one of them will get to challenge for the NXT tag team titles, next week.

Wentz and Wes Lee will face the tag team champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer for the title at the NXT Great American Bash 2024 night two episode. This is going to be a cross-brand match since Wentz (FKA Nash Carter in WWE) is a TNA wrestler. He was released by the WWE after a racism controversy broke out in 2022. The commentary team also mentioned that Lee and Wentz never lost their tag titles in the past but rather it was vacated.

WWE Raw: Major Debut And Dakota Kai’s Returning Match Set For August 5 Episode

Also at the WWE Great American Bash night two, the NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan will defend her belt against Tatum Paxley. This match was announced after the two had a backstage confrontation. Pete Dunne will also be featuring in a singles contest on the show against Trick Williams.

WWE NXT Great American Bash 2024 Night Two match card

The night two of the NXT Great American Bash 2024 episode is set from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, next Wednesday, August 6 and it will air on the Syfy instead of USA Network due to Olympic coverage. The confirmed matches for the show are given below,

– Ethan Page (c) vs. Oro Mensah for the NXT Championship

– Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

– Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) vs. Wes Lee & Zachary Wentz for the NXT Tag Team Championship

– Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne

– Joe Hendry vs. Joe Coffey