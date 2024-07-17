The SummerSlam 2024 WWE Premium Live Event is set to take place in the iconic Cleveland Browns Stadium on Saturday, August 3rd and fans can’t be more excited about the show. This is the second biggest PLE night of the year in the WWE calendar where fans all around the globe get gathered for a one-of-a-kind experience delivered by the megastar powers of the WWE.

A few days ago, an update regarding the full match card of Summerslam 2024 was provided via Dave Meltzer on an episode of Wrestling Observer Newsletter where it was indicated that WWE initially had eight matches for the card of the PLE. Alongside the matches featuring the top superstars of Raw and Smackdown, a women’s tag team title match was also assumed to be on the show.

In a follow-up update regarding this match on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match was planned for a couple of weeks from now but that match was possibly scrapped from the SummerSlam 2024 match card.

WWE Premium Live Event: No Mercy And Halloween Havoc 2024 Officially Announced

Summerslam 2024: Women’s tag title match removed from WWE PLE

Meltzer further mentioned that this match was further re-scheduled for the SmackDown the night before SummerSlam 2024. While this Women’s Tag Title match was targeted for this time frame, it was never officially placed on the August PLE card, after all,

“That possibly won’t be on the (SummerSlam) card. I heard that might be on the SmackDown the night before. There’s a Women’s Tag Title match that’s targeted for a couple of weeks, but it’s not officially on the SummerSlam card.”

The Unholy Union – Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are the reigning women’s tag team champions after they defeated the former champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill on their home turf of Glasgow, Scotland at Clash at the Castle. A rematch between the two or a triple threat also featuring Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler was supposed to be on the Summerslam 2024 card but it wasn’t the case.

Set for another stadium outing, the Summerslam 2024 main event will witness Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa in a singles contest. Previously, Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa was predicted in this capacity but that match was possibly postponed amid Reigns’ hiatus.