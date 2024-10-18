We have been experiencing crossovers between Raw and Smackdown superstars on WWE TV and it should reportedly last until Survivor Series 2024. En route to the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event, some of the specific WWE talents assigned to the red and blue brands of the company are appearing on both shows to build things around the champion vs. champion matches slated for the Saudi Arabia show.

With Vince McMahon away from WWE’s creative planning, these kinds of appearances forced the IWC to think about WWE re-introducing crossover planning for the sake of TV rating improvements. That could be the case for the coming weeks on WWE programming given that JoeyVotes and TC hinted that such brand crossovers will continue even after Crown Jewel and it’s expected to last until Survivor Series 2024 WarGames edition.

On WrestleVotes Radio’s Backstage Pass, it was noted that there would be many brand interactions in the lead-up to Crown Jewel and Survivor Series 2024. This crossover has already featured the likes of Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton, and Nia Jax appearing on Raw, while Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez have shown up on SmackDown.

Survivor Series 2024: Wild Card Rule back until WWE PLE

During the conversation, JoeyVotes and TC suggested that these brand crossovers will keep happening until Survivor Series 2024, thus bringing back the “Wild Card Rule” again for a while that was introduced by Vince McMahon in 2019. Per this, McMahon lifted the rules of brand exclusivity temporarily. The move essentially diluted the brand split and ended the need for WWE Draft to receive major negative reviews from the fans.

Survivor Series 2024 will bring back the WarGames Match as the headliner which will produce a 5-on-5 matchup from the men’s and women’s divisions. Such a match setup is impossible from one particular side of Raw or Smackdown and hence, co-branded storylines will be needed during the buildup.

Per WWE’s confirmations, the Survivor Series 2024: WarGames PLE will emanate from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on November 30. An official poster for the show has been released that featured the likes of Roman Reigns, WWE champion Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Solo Sikoa, and Kevin Owens.