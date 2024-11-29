With The Bloodline saga taking the center stage of Survivor Series 2024, The Rock is expectedly being dragged into the mix and as such, he’s already started teasing his appearance at the annual WWE premium live event scheduled from Canada, this weekend.

In the main event of Survivor Series 2024 WWE premium live event, the OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos & Sami Zayn) will team up with CM Punk to compete against the new Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) and Bronson Reed in a WarGames Match.

There have long been speculations about whether The Rock will be involved in some capacity to make a difference in the outcome of the main event WarGames Match featuring the two Bloodline factions at Survivor Series 2024. It appears that he’s available in a wrestling capacity around the PLE and hence, his appearance could be expected.

Taking to social media, The Rock has confirmed that he has completed work on Moana 2 which fueled up speculations about a potential WWE return ahead of Survivor Series 2024, this Saturday. With the following comments, he expressed gratitude for the support, wished fans a happy Thanksgiving, and noted the timing of his availability had just increased before the anticipated wrestling show.

According to PWInsider, a number of SmackDown stars, including Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso, are scheduled to be in Everett, Washington, for the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw following Survivor Series 2024, indicating that major fallouts from the PLE will be reserved on that night.

WWE Survivor Series 2024 Match Card

Survivor Series 2024 will be the final WWE premium live event of the year from the main roster and it takes place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday, November 30. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Men’s WarGames Match: OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn) & CM Punk vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa) & Bronson Reed

– Women’s WarGames Match: Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, Bayley & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, & Candice LeRae

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest

– Triple Threat for WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sheamus

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura