Tessa Blanchard found her way back to the professional wrestling landscape via a shocking return to TNA at Final Resolution 2024. Since then, she has been the talk of the wrestling world with speculations ongoing on whether her return was taken well, backstage through the people who previously shared bad blood with her.

Further details have now emerged shedding light on how Tessa Blanchard’s comeback night in TNA went down and how well she was received, backstage at Final Resolution. According to what Sean Ross Sapp has to offer via Fightful Select, her return went off without a hitch in the ring.

Tessa Blanchard’s Fresh Run In TNA Expected To Go Smooth “On Her Best Behavior”

However, it was also mentioned that the whole atmosphere behind the scenes wasn’t entirely warm as there were people who weren’t entirely happy to see Tessa Blanchard back in the company as noted by Sapp via the below comments,

“Everything went smoothly backstage from what I understand. There definitely were some people who weren’t exactly thrilled seeing her there. But she is signed to a TNA contract right now.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Tessa Blanchard’s TNA return was initially kept secret

Previous reports from a similar source already revealed that there have been mixed reactions from the circuit regarding Tessa Blanchard’s return especially considering her history. They indeed got a top name back in the company but fallouts around the same are expected given how she allegedly dealt with racial slurs and misbehavior with colleagues.

The decision of bringing Tessa Blanchard back and keeping it a secret, was intentionally taken as they realized an incoming backlash. While some of the TNA roster have remained friends with the returnee, one source hoped that her fresh run should go smoothly, with her being on the best behavior amid numerous fresh talents available in the locker room who aren’t acquainted with hers.

Tessa Blanchard made the surprise return during Final Resolution, attacking Jordynne Grace in the middle of a match. The move reignited a top feud and immediately positioned the returnee as a major player in TNA’s Knockouts division. However, her presence is reportedly stirring mixed feelings among talent and time will only tell if she can get along with the current talents.