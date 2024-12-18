Staying away from the mainstay TV for several years, Tessa Blanchard finally returned to the wrestling scene during the final moments of Final Resolution 2024 tapings. She’s admittedly back in the spotlight and vouching to take over the locker room that once used to be hers.

During a follow-up conversation with Joel Torres from Contralona, the controversial wrestling star spoke up about the reason that encouraged her to rejoin the TNA roster. Setting the record straight, Tessa Blanchard addressed rumors about her comeback and the true intentions that she possesses upon making the comeback.

Keeping the kayfabe aspect intact, Tessa Blanchard confirmed she’s not under contract with TNA but she made it clear that her return has everything to do with reclaiming the position that she previously had in the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Division,

“My eyes are on Jordynne Grace now because the Impact locker room—it used to be my locker room, my place. That’s where I had many important stories in my career. I see Jordynne Grace and her career soaring right now,”

Tessa Blanchard takes credit for Jordynne Grace’s rise in the TNA roster

Tessa Blanchard also acknowledged Grace’s incredible rise in the current TNA wrestling scenario as the top female talent but then she also couldn’t hide her feelings on how things might have been different for Grace if she had never left the locker room,

“But I think, yes, if I had stayed in TNA all year, she wouldn’t have this history or these successes. That’s why I wanted to return—because it’s my locker room, and I want to reclaim it.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Previous reports from Fightful Select already affirmed that Tessa Blanchard was brought back to have a feud with the former Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. The plan reportedly is to debut the returnee as a heel and beat Grace within January. With contract expiry coming up, TNA expects to lose the latter, Josh Alexander, and “Speedball” Mike Bailey in due course.

Tessa Blanchard appeared during Jordynne Grace’s match with Rosemary on Friday’s Final Resolution streaming special. Appeared under the hood, the former TNA World Champion and Knockouts Champion attacked Grace to allow her to pick up a DQ win. Moving on, she eventually revealed herself to the crowd and in turn, renewed the beef with Grace.