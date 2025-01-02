Tessa Blanchard returned to the TNA Wrestling scene in late 2024 with reports claiming that she’s back on board with the company after a gap of almost four years. While many believed that she was back after signing a contract with the company, the reality is that her status with TNA is yet to become fully official.

Upon her re-arrival on the TNA Wrestling picture, Tessa Blanchard has actively been involved in a feud with Jordynne Grace but it’s her controversial past that didn’t let her get involved in a contract signing process. Legendary professional wrestling star Matt Hardy has now offered some insight into the happenings around the second-generation star.

People “Weren’t Exactly Thrilled Seeing” Tessa Blanchard’s 2024 TNA Return

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the elder Hardy explained that TNA appears to be taking careful steps with Tessa Blanchard. Apparently, they’ve been following her closely on her professional approach which previously led her into hot waters. As such, she was released from TNA/Impact due to the same reasons and that’s after not showing up for show tapings during COVID restrictions.

Hardy also mentioned that Tessa Blanchard’s current appearances on TNA programming seem to be a test run before she gets into a long-term commitment. This update falls in line with the returning wrestler who herself has denied any formal signing with the company. This came after her return has drawn backlash from fans due to her history and prior exit from TNA.

TNA management closely monitoring Tessa Blanchard situation upon her return

Speaking in the conversation, Hardy also revealed the reactions of the TNA locker room upon the much-discussed comeback of Tessa Blanchard to TNA and it wasn’t overall positive. The former champion shed some light on the backstage vibe following the happening and noted that TNA management handled the situation with transparency,

“There were a few people I was sitting within the room who were like, ‘Oh man, you know, she was here at one time,’ and they’d say, ‘Man, she didn’t do things right,’ or whatever else. “One thing I’ve heard is that everyone she was going to be working with was given a heads-up. They knew it was going to happen.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Per Hardy’s comments, Tessa Blanchard’s return was reportedly monitored by TNA officials, and the feedback has not entirely been negative, thus far. He also shared that the former Knockouts Champion has also taken the extra step of making herself available to anyone in the locker room to resolve past issues.