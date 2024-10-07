To send the WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event off the air, it was mentioned that The Rock has finally returned to television. It happened after the main event match that was chaotic enough in which Roman Reigns picked up a pinfall win over Solo Sikoa in a tag team match. However, it was the return of the People’s Champion that soaked the spotlight.

Following his appearance at Bad Blood PLE, The Rock also went on Instagram and uploaded a video of himself cutting a promo about WWE’s current status. He was upset about how things are ongoing around The Bloodline but it was also made clear that things will change soon. He also made it sure to take shots at Cody Rhodes and John Cena while walking by the side of the production trucks.

WWE creative team in dark regarding The Rock’s return

While speaking on Fightful Select’s Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp talked about The Rock’s appearance at Bad Blood and mentioned how the celebrity star was backstage for almost the entire show before coming out on TV at the very end. Stating that he was present for almost the entire show. Regarding his future, WWE Creative didn’t receive much advance notice, and that they were kept in the dark.

While The Great One is expected to be part of more build-up in the future in The Bloodline, it is believed that he won’t be making many frequent appearances considering his packed schedule,

“He was there for like the whole show. There wasn’t a lot of heads up given to the creative. The Rock is planned for more buildup but I don’t think he’s going to be around that much.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

This report was a clear reflection of what Triple H had to offer regarding the involvement of The Rock in WWE programming whenever he feels around. It was noted how the top star ‘comes and goes as he pleases’ and that WWE was just happy to have him around.

In the main event of Bad Blood 2024 PLE, Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu) in a tag team match. After the match, Roman gave a nod to Rhodes before leaving the ring which led The Rock to come out with the People’s Title and do some signals to Rhodes before heading backstage.