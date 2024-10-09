A new match has been confirmed for the upcoming episode of WWE Smackdown that will see the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships hanging in the balance. The matchup was announced following the latest appearance of the champions during this week’s episode of NXT where they also competed in a matchup.

On the second episode of NXT on the CW Network, the NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeated The Fatal Influence in a six-woman tag team action. With this, Belair and Cargill have appeared on both of the first two WWE NXT shows on The CW.

The title defense on WWE Smackdown was announced after a confrontation that Belair and Cargill had with Meta-Four’s Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson during WWE NXT. It was officially announced that the champions will defend their titles against Lash and Jakara, this Friday night.

This week’s WWE Smackdown will mark the second title defense for the reigning champion of their second title reign that started at Bash in Berlin in September. On the latest episode of Raw, Belair and Cargill successfully defended the belts against the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Kairi Sane of DAMAGE CTRL. Two nights before, the Women’s Tag Team Champions also hosted this past weekend’s Bad Blood pay-per-view alongside Naomi.

After picking up the win for his team at Bad Blood 2024, Roman Reigns will be in attendance on WWE Smackdown, this week. While he was already being advertised for a number of upcoming blue brand episodes including October 11, it appears that he has something to say as previously announced via a promo.

WWE Smackdown October 11 episode match card

WWE Smackdown October 11 episode takes place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina and it’s coming with the below-given match card,

– Roman Reigns speaks

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill defend against Meta-Four’s Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

– SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis to meet Carmelo Hayes about a future United States title match