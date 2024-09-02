It’s been more than three years since Tiffany Stratton signed up with the WWE and she’s well on her way to becoming the next WWE Women’s Champion. Possessing the Women’s Money in the Bank 2024 briefcase, she’s entitled to have a future championship match in store that will happen per her choice against a champion that will also be chosen by her.

Tiffany Stratton signed with WWE in 2021 as part of the bunch that got signed for the WWE PC class and then debuted that November on WWE 205 Live. She went on to become a breakout star in NXT by winning the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Battleground 2023. This came despite an extended hiatus through 2022 as she picked up the title in only the 24th TV match of her young WWE career.

Moving on, it was at the Women’s Royal Rumble 2024 matchup that Tiffany Stratton was introduced to the mainstay audience as a member of the Smackdown roster. Since bursting out into the scene, she wasted no time in making her mark as a top star in the women’s division and now she is moving forward to go to the next level as the next WWE Women’s Champion.

Tiffany Stratton admittedly learned a lot since joining WWE in 2021

In a post on Twitter/X, Tiffany Stratton shared her thoughts on her WWE journey, which so far has seen her gaining a fair share of success. The post also came on the occasion of the three-year anniversary of her signing with WWE. She highlighted how she joined the WWE with no prior experience, but being a sponge, she soaked up all the training and advice she could to get better.

“Three years ago I signed my WWE contract🥹 I had no experience in the business and just became a sponge to all the advice, training and mentors I could. And three years later I’m already better than all your faves 🤪🤪🤣hahaha,” Tiffany Stratton made a bold claim. “See you Friday stupid heads.”

Tiffany Stratton won the Women’s Money in the Bank match at the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event in July. On the August 30 episode of Smackdown from Berlin, Germany, she tried to cash in the contract over the WWE Women’s Championship but that attempt was thwarted by the returning Bayley.