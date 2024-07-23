Since returning to WWE Raw, a couple of weeks ago, Rhea Ripley stole the thunder of the women’s world champion Liv Morgan. Coming back to the scene after a three-month-long hiatus from the WWE, Ripley not only secured a title match opportunity but she also twisted the ongoing romantic saga that unfolded between Liv and Dominik in her absence. Now, she has seemingly patched with her Dom-Dom.

In a segment on the July 22 episode of WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio went out to the ring and called out Liv Morgan. Instead of appearing in the ring, she came out in the stands and said she won’t be coming to the ring because she has self-control, unlike Rhea who can’t wait until SummerSlam to beat her up.

Summerslam 2024: Dominik To Play Pivotal Role In WWE PLE Title Match?

Liv mentioned how Rhea is jealous of her and understands why. She further claimed that it is because gorgeous men like Dom don’t go for women who look like Rhea but “they go for girls who look like me.” Ripley wanted to leave the ring and go right after Morgan but Dom held her back and pleaded to stand with him.

Morgan further wanted to hear those three little words on WWE Raw from Dominik in return for which he stated the following, “You want those three words? I hate you, Liv! Are you stupid? Are you deaf? I don’t like you! You’ve ruined my life over and over again.”

This led Morgan to break out in tears as she headed back to the locker room while Ripley was seen with a big smile. In a non-PG act, Ripley then proceeded to end the segment on WWE Raw by licking Dom on his cheeks followed by a kiss.

WWE’s Rhea Ripley Admits Jey Uso’s Advances With Phone Number Confirmation?

WWE Raw: Jey Uso attacked for his advances toward Rhea Ripley

In more news from WWE Raw, Dominik Mysterio seemed worried about Rhea Ripley having Jey Uso’s number. Ripley said that she was just joking around on social media. Finn Balor then intended to put Jey in his place, and Rhea told them not to pick a fight with Jey. Despite that, Judgment Day attacked Jey in a backstage segment with Sami Zayn making the save.

Then in the main event of WWE Raw, Jey Uso & Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defeated World Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) in a non-title match.