Tiffany Stratton surprised the WWE Universe by showing up at NXT Deadline, last night at the event went down from her hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Watching closely the Iron Survivor Challenge Matches, it appears that she’s coming after the NXT Women’s Championship that will be on the line at next month’s New Year’s Evil special event.

Tiffy Time prevailed at Deadline as Tiffany Stratton spoke to General Manager Ava about NXT New Year’s Evil, and then teased that she could cash in her Money in the Bank contract on the NXT Women’s champion. As such, the concerned champion will either be Roxanne Perez or Giulia, who are set to face each other for that belt at the upcoming show.

Ava seemed surprised with Tiffany Stratton appearing at Deadline but she was rather assured by the now-main roster star that Minnesota was her home-state and it only makes sense that she revisits her stomping grounds. It was further stated by the women’s Money in the Bank contract holder that she would be paying attention to the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match and keep an eye on NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez when she defends her title at NXT New Year’s Evil.

Tiffany Stratton patiently waiting for championship-win moment in WWE

Tiffany Stratton won the women’s Money in the Bank contract by winning a ladder match for the titular WWE premium live event that went down in July in Toronto, Canada. The contract allows her to cash in on any women’s championship at any time. On almost every occasion, the mentioned contract has been exercised for the world titles.

As such, Tiffany Stratton has gone after both the WWE Women’s and WWE Women’s World Championships in the recent past but on all the occasions, she was interrupted. At present, she also is the current ally of the WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax and agreed to not cash in on her in any circumstances.

In the main event of the WWE NXT Deadline 2024, the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge went down to determine the number-one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship at New Year’s Evil where Giulia (2) defeated Sol Ruca (1), Stephanie Vaquer (1), Zaria (1), and Wren Sinclair (1) to secure the future title shot at New Year’s Evil.

Given the situation, Tiffany Stratton will have to cash in on either Giulia or the current NXT women’s champion Roxanne Perez at NXT New Year’s Evil.