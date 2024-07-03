When it comes to choosing the future star powers of the WWE Women’s Division, Tiffany Stratton has to be one of the front-runners. Coming off the NXT roster in early 2024, the gorgeous WWE Star has already proved her worth to be an athletically gifted talent in the locker room who aspires to achieve more in the company.

The character she plays is something classy and naturally possesses a heel persona. However, the arguable belief is also there that Tiffany Stratton should alter her ring gear which reveals a lot, and thus male fans are not very keen on booing her. Irrespective of that thought, it appears that the Smackdown star doesn’t have to put much effort into portraying her TV character.

“She Wears Less Clothes Out There Than Anybody,” WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Ring Gear Criticized

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Tiffany Stratton revealed that her TV character isn’t far different than who really is in daily life. She just needs to find a balance between her on-screen persona and her true self as the reel character is an amplified version of herself. She also believes that staying true to her own persona works well for her.

Tiffany Stratton wants to keep authentic vibes intact on WWE television

“I think there isn’t really much balancing for me,” Tiffany Stratton explained. “I think it all kind of comes naturally because the character that I play, it’s more so me just turned up a couple of notches. Obviously, I feel like those are the best characters in wrestling is when it’s authentic, and it’s you. So I feel like I don’t really have to focus on it that much. So I kind of just go out there and I do whatever I feel and it works.”

Tiffany Stratton Sees “So Many Different Dream Matches” For WWE’s Collaborations With Promotions

Tiffany Stratton has had a great run since entering the main roster back in January after conquering the NXT scene. She was one of the expected favorites to become the winner of the Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament that was going on the weekly episodes of Raw and Smackdown throughout May.

However, a racist video put up by her featuring Jade Cargill earned her some negativity on social media and she was out of the tourney, that week. In the semi-final round, Tiffany Stratton fell short to Cargill’s tag team partner Bianca Belair but participating in the tournament admittedly was a huge stride for her.