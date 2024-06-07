We’re in a different era in the WWE run by the TKO brand where cross-promotional matches are allowed and Tiffany Stratton is pretty excited about it. She’s an integral part of the active WWE roster and is also being touted to be one of the future star powers of the company. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that she would want to be The Center of the Universe by competing in such matches.

Cross-promotional matches received further stemming from the success of shows like AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door which will arrange the third annual edition, later this month. WWE has also joined the stream in 2024 by working with TNA, with Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace stepping up to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at Battleground on June 9.

The idea of working with other promotions makes some of the WWE fans excited alongside Tiffany Stratton who dished on the topic while speaking on the Battleground Podcast. The former WWE NXT star depicted that working with other companies will only expand the horizon for some of the WWE Superstars and it will further create opportunities to organize some dream bouts.

Tiffany Stratton’s view on WWE agreeing to cross-promotional matches

“I definitely feel like it brings more eyes on the company for sure, but it also kind of broadens our roster,” Tiffany Stratton asserted.

“I feel like Roxanne Perez versus Jordynne Grace is a match people definitely [have had] in their dream matches before and they’re both in separate companies, and the fact that maybe the possibility is there to get other talents from different companies I feel like opens up so many different dream matches, opportunities and stuff like that, so I think it’s very cool.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Tiffany Stratton can certainly expect to feature in some of those matches given she’s expected to be a long-term employee of the company. Recently, NXT star Charlie Dempsey has traveled to both All Japan Pro Wrestling and GCW for a couple of matches while Shayna Baszler also worked for GCW over WrestleMania weekend.

As for Tiffany Stratton, she is working hard to make a splash on Smackdown amid all the competition available in the locker room. After receiving immense support in WWE’s international PPVs like Elimination Chamber, she’s already scored victories over former champions like Liv Morgan, Naomi, and Zelina Vega.