Apart from her incredible skill sets inside the squared circle, Tiffany Stratton is also popular among fans for always keeping her fashion game at the A-level. She certainly possesses good looks and a stunning physique which she intends to put to good use by moving to Hollywood. The first step has already been taken as she is now under contract with a talent agency.

It was announced via The Hollywood Reporter that Tiffany Stratton has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency for representation in all areas. The Los Angeles-based firm is one of the most respected talent agencies and it represents artists and content creators across multiple platforms, including television, film, theatre, publishing, and brand partnerships.

Tiffany Stratton’s stock could rise after WWE starts airing on Netflix

“Paradigm is betting that her stock will only rise as wrestling is poised for greater exposure thanks to a $5 billion, 10-year deal with Netflix starting in January 2025,” The Hollywood Reporter noted the following about Tiffany Stratton’s flourishing career.

“Paradigm hopes to model Stratton’s career on trajectories flown by Dwayne Johnson, John Cena and Dave Bautista, all whom originated on WWE and who became some of the most bankable names in Hollywood.”

While WWE’s move to Netflix might grab even more eyes to the 25-year-old star, the talent agency will ensure her right direction “across books, graphic novels, acting, brand partnerships, speaking engagements, and more.” For the time being, Tiffany Stratton remains on the Smackdown roster while WWE will start airing Monday Night Raw on Netflix from January 2025 onward.

WWE’s resident Buff Barbie Doll’s wrestling career has only started flourishing and it’s also clear that she is working hard on building her brand, around the world of sports entertainment. Time will tell whether Tiffany Stratton will start headlining premium live events before featuring in Hollywood blockbusters.

After enjoying a run with the NXT Women’s Championship, Tiffany Stratton was called up to the WWE main roster this February. Last month at Backlash PLE in France, she competed for the WWE Women’s Championship. Bayley retained the title in that triple threat match after which Stratton took part in WWE’s Queen of the Ring tournament only to be eliminated by Bianca Belair in the second round.