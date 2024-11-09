Tiffany Stratton is still an up-and-rising female superstar in the WWE fold having a ton of potential by her side. Already showcasing her talent on the NXT roster, she’s expected to stay in the mainstay scene for a very long time unless her Hollywood aspirations become a priority at one point. Time will tell if that happens someday and in the meantime, she’s all amped up to link herself with a mainstream star.

Since her entry on the WWE main roster, Tiffany Stratton tried to become a tag team material with the two-time Women’s Champion Nia Jax by her side, most of the time. In the process, she has gradually become a force to be reckoned with, especially after winning the 2024 Money in the Bank ladder match.

Speaking on the Sore Losers podcast, Tiffany Stratton further shared her goal to meet Sabrina Carpenter whom many believe to be her look-alike, and possibly discuss an act they could deliver in a WWE ring,

“I’m trying to hit up my girl Sabrina Carpenter, apparently everyone thinks that we look alike so, I would love to meet her and hangout with her. [If she wants to wrestle her] No, I think we’d be more of a tag team.”

There’s no update on whether Carpenter is interested in featuring in an angle with Tiffany Stratton. But there’s no doubt about the American singer and actress having a synonymous look with the WWE Superstar.

In August 2024, Carpenter’s Short ‘n Sweet album brought out Espresso and Please, Please, Please, the two most popular hit songs of the year. Carpenter also appeared in award shows including VMAs, where she entered the stage atop a glittery swing to perform the Please, Please, Please chartbuster.

As for Tiffany Stratton, she rose to the occasion at the Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event in Toronto by outlasting five other women in the annual ladder match to secure a victory that would remain a landmark in her young career. Previously, she debuted on the main roster by competing in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble match and then stealing the show at Elimination Chamber.